Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.16 ($82.55).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.26 ($72.07) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

