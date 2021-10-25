Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €48.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €48.38 ($56.92).

Several analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €41.02 ($48.25). 731,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

