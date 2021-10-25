Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0014

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $709,244.73 and $157,423.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

