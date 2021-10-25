FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

