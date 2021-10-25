FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raised by Analyst

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

First Community stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

