FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

UBSFY opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.