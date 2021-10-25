GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.19 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

