General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.