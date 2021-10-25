Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $141.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

