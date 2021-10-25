Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $44,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kirby by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE KEX opened at $56.82 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

