Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,156,212 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,156,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,205,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,187 shares of company stock worth $2,235,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $24.37 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

