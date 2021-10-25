Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.71 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Mueller Industries worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

