Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.97 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Skyline Champion worth $45,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE SKY opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.