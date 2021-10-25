Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $46,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.