GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $13.84. GH Research shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,740,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

