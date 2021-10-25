Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

