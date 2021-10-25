Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Decreased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. 32,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

