GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce sales of $11.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.02 billion and the lowest is $11.81 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.09 billion to $48.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

