Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 1,246.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $39.89 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.