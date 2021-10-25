Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,699 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.83. 538,571 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

