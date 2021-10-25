GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.05 million and $18,756.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,893.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.82 or 0.06687058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.00312973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01005245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00090005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00461421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00279794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00250265 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

