Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,131,035 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Corning worth $133,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 55.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

