Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,158,229 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,556,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $84,334,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

