Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,675,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $128,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,634,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,205,000 after buying an additional 306,553 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

