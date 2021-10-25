Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Baker Hughes worth $125,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 944.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,706 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,336 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813,373 shares of company stock worth $1,257,098,926 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.