Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 45,969 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $112,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.47 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

