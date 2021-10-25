Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Critical Analysis

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.44% 17.54% 14.80% Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.90 $257.20 million $5.59 16.38 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.77 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.69

Grand Canyon Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $123.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 148.78%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

