Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.