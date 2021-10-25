Greenline Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 191 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.69 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.