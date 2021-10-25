Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 334,095 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $30.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

