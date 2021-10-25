Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Grifols by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 124,865 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grifols by 2,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

