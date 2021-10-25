Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

