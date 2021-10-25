Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 40,075 shares.The stock last traded at $199.51 and had previously closed at $200.32.

Several research analysts have commented on ASR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

