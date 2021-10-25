Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,993. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

