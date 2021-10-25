Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.17

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

