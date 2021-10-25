Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Down 3.7%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 15,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 702,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $920.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

