HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AEZS traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.73. 39,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,858. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$4.63.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

