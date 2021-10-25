HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.
Shares of AEZS traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.73. 39,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,858. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$4.63.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
