HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.11. 2,830,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,911. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

