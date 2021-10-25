Head to Head Analysis: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 1 9 0 2.90

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $100.94, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Bilibili.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bilibili $1.80 billion 14.03 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -60.88

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Bilibili on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

