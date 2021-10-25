Head to Head Analysis: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Argo Blockchain
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Bilibili
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Argo Blockchain
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bilibili
|-25.45%
|-23.68%
|-11.87%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Argo Blockchain and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Argo Blockchain
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bilibili
|$1.80 billion
|14.03
|-$460.91 million
|($1.33)
|-60.88
Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.
Summary
Argo Blockchain beats Bilibili on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.