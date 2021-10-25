Head to Head Review: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) versus Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get McKesson alerts:

86.2% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for McKesson and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 6 0 2.75 Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00

McKesson currently has a consensus target price of $224.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given McKesson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson -1.83% 216.39% 5.12% Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $238.23 billion 0.14 -$4.54 billion $17.21 12.15 Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McKesson.

Summary

McKesson beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology, and other specialty practices; and sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies and provides consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The RxTS

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.