Head to Head Survey: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Star Equity alerts:

This table compares Star Equity and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75%

This table compares Star Equity and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.16 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -1.99

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 932.26%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.