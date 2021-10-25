Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 836,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

HTA stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

