Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Trimmed by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

