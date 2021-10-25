Heard Capital LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. Vimeo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Monday. 39,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

