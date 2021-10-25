Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.99 million and the highest is $157.23 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $165.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $2,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 720.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.