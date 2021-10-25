Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

