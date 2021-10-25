Heye Edmund Daun Sells 184,343 Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$105,075.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,500.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Heye Edmund Daun sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$58,630.00.

CVE:LUM opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09. The stock has a market cap of C$216.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

