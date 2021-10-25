HGI Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

