HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 850,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.61 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,373,633 shares of company stock valued at $850,120,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

