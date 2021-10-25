Hive Reaches Market Cap of $312.98 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Hive has a market capitalization of $312.98 million and approximately $29.11 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001138 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,557,484 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

